China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in October
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in October, thanks to recovering services and a robust construction industry, official data showed Tuesday.
The purchasing managers' index for the country's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.6 in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
Senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said the service sector sustained rapid development, boosted by tourism and consumption during the National Day holidays. Additionally, the construction industry also registered expansion.
The sub-index for the service sector was 50.1 in October. In particular, business activities in transport, accommodation and catering stood well above 55.
The construction sector maintained brisk growth this month with its sub-index for business activities standing at 53.5, Zhao noted.
The sub-index measuring expectations for activities in the sector came in at 61.4, indicating optimism among construction enterprises.
Photos
Related Stories
- C. China conference to focus on global development, security
- Chinese economy to grow 5.2 pct in 2023: IFF report
- Foreign companies tap consumption potential in fast-growing Chinese market
- 2nd conference of Global Economic Development and Security Forum of BFA opens in Changsha
- U.S. sees massive retail closures amid negative economic trends
- Interview: Investors optimistic about future world economy despite current turbulence, says FII Institute CEO
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.