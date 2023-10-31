Mass shootings bloodstains of shame

09:41, October 31, 2023 By ZHANG ZHOUXIANG ( China Daily

The United States has experienced an alarming number of shootings this year, with the recent tragedy in Maine claiming the lives of 22 individuals.

Keeping track of all the gun-related tragedies is a daunting task given the frequency of such shootings. The Gun Violence Archive, which dutifully tries to keep an evidence-based record, has provided a staggering statistic: there have been more than 560 mass shootings in the US so far this year.

That means that on average there are two mass shootings a day in the US. This should be cause for shame for a nation that proudly professes itself to be the paragon of civilized society.

The frequency and severity of mass shootings in the US serve as a testimony to the age-old wisdom that empires inevitably crumble from within. The Roman Empire conquered vast territories during its reign, yet the corruption and internal conflicts among its ruling class eroded its strength. At present, a similar scenario seems to be unfolding in the US.

It continues to exert significant influence on a global scale, dispatching aircraft carriers and engaging in international affairs, yet its political system is dysfunctional and its citizens live in constant fear of random acts of violence. People are forced to worry about being targeted based on the color of their skin or which political figure they support. The failure of governance is evident in this country.

The suspect in the Maine shooting, 40-year-old Robert Card, is reportedly dead, having killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot. While his death marks an end to the Maine shooting, the question remains as to when the failure of governance in the US will be remedied, if at all.

