UAW reaches tentative agreement with GM

Xinhua) 08:19, October 31, 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Auto Workers (UAW) has reached a tentative agreement with General Motors (GM) Co., local media reported Monday.

With the new deal, UAW has reached tentative agreements with all Big Three U.S. automakers as its strike enters the 46th day on Monday.

The GM agreement is expected to follow the pattern set at Ford Motor Co., which was the first to clinch a tentative agreement with UAW Wednesday evening. The UAW-Stellantis tentative agreement was reached Saturday evening.

The Ford and Stellantis deals include a 25-percent wage increase before the new contract expires in April 2028, reinstituted cost-of-living adjustments that were suspended in 2009, sharp increase of both top wage and starting wage, and reduction in the timeline for workers to get to the top wage to three years from eight years, and the right to strike in the event of a plant closure.

The Ford and Stellantis deals include gains more than four times what workers received in the 2019 contract, UAW said.

The UAW Ford National Council unanimously voted Sunday to send the tentative agreement to the membership. The UAW Stellantis National Council is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

