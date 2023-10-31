World Youth Development Forum opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:17, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Youth Development Forum opened in Beijing on Monday, with 100 projects related to the global youth development action plan released.

The cooperation projects, which were selected from 43 countries around the globe, center on topics such as food security, digital technology application, and poverty and hunger elimination, according to the forum's organizer.

Approximately 2,000 youth representatives from China and abroad attended the forum online or on-site. The event is themed "Youth Strength for Solidarity and Innovation: Striving Together for Sustainable Development."

Losang Jamcan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addressed the opening ceremony, saying that China is willing to join hands with other countries to guide young people and pool their wisdom in strengthening the facilitation of global development.

The forum is hosted by the All-China Youth Federation and the forum's organizing committee.

