35,000 runners take part in 2023 Xi'an Marathon
(People's Daily Online) 13:05, October 30, 2023
|Runners compete during the 2023 Xi'an Marathon in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 29. 2023. (Photo courtesy of the organizing committee)
The 2023 Xi'an Marathon was held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 29. The event saw the participation of 35,000 runners from China and abroad.
This year's race had 21 refreshment stations along the route, with the first one set up 5 km away from the starting line at the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall. 750 mobile toilets were set up, and 4,318 volunteers and staff members were mobilized to meet the needs of the event.
The race's medical services include 15 designated hospitals, 26 medical aid stations, 26 ambulances, one helicopter, 563 medical workers, and 80 rescue teams and 132 medical volunteers along the route.
