Touching moments at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

By Xie Runjia (People's Daily App) 15:06, October 30, 2023

As we bid farewell to the awe-inspiring 4th Asian Para Games tomorrow night, let's take a moment to recall the incredible achievements of over 3,000 athletes who have left us in awe with their extraordinary talents and unwavering spirit. (Intern Wang Ruxin also contributed to this video)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)