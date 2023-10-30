Home>>
Touching moments at Hangzhou Asian Para Games
By Xie Runjia (People's Daily App) 15:06, October 30, 2023
As we bid farewell to the awe-inspiring 4th Asian Para Games tomorrow night, let's take a moment to recall the incredible achievements of over 3,000 athletes who have left us in awe with their extraordinary talents and unwavering spirit. (Intern Wang Ruxin also contributed to this video)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 4th Asian Para Games concludes with a heartfelt closing ceremony
- Final medal standings at 4th Asian Para Games
- Closing ceremony of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, E China
- Asian Paralympic Committee president declares Hangzhou Asian Para Games closed
- Nine unforgettable moments from the Hangzhou Asian Para Games
- Participants praise Hangzhou Asian Para Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.