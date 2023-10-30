Final medal standings at 4th Asian Para Games

Xinhua) 10:08, October 30, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Following are the final medal standings at the 4th Asian Para Games on Saturday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):

1. China 214 167 140 521

2. Iran 44 46 41 131

3. Japan 42 49 59 150

4. South Korea 30 33 40 103

5. India 29 31 51 111

6. Indonesia 29 30 36 95

7. Thailand 27 26 55 108

8. Uzbekistan 25 24 30 79

9. Philippines 10 4 5 19

10. Hong Kong, China 8 15 24 47

11. Kazakhstan 8 12 21 41

12. Malaysia 7 15 17 39

13. Chinese Taipei 4 4 12 20

14. United Arab Emirates 4 4 3 11

15. Jordan 4 2 1 7

16. Iraq 3 7 4 14

17. Singapore 3 3 2 8

18. Sri Lanka 2 5 4 11

19. Saudi Arabia 2 4 3 9

20. Mongolia 2 3 3 8

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)