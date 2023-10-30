Languages

Monday, October 30, 2023

Indian armless archer wins gold at Asian Para Games

(People's Daily App) 14:58, October 30, 2023

Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer from Team #India, won the women's individual compound gold at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Friday.

