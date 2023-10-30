Home>>
Indian armless archer wins gold at Asian Para Games
(People's Daily App) 14:58, October 30, 2023
Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer from Team #India, won the women's individual compound gold at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Friday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 4th Asian Para Games concludes with a heartfelt closing ceremony
- Final medal standings at 4th Asian Para Games
- Closing ceremony of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, E China
- Asian Paralympic Committee president declares Hangzhou Asian Para Games closed
- Nine unforgettable moments from the Hangzhou Asian Para Games
- Participants praise Hangzhou Asian Para Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.