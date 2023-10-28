China's bond market issuances near 6.06 trln yuan in September

October 28, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled almost 6.06 trillion yuan (about 844 billion U.S. dollars) in September, according to data from the central bank.

Treasury bond issuances stood at 1.18 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 768.44 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In September, issuances of financial bonds came in at 809.15 billion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled about 1.16 trillion yuan.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 34.49 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates amounted to nearly 2.08 trillion yuan.

By the end of September, outstanding bonds held in custody stood at 153.9 trillion yuan.

