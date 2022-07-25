China's bond market sees nearly 6.6 trln yuan issued in June

Xinhua) 08:39, July 25, 2022

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The total bond issuance in China reached nearly 6.6 trillion yuan (about 977 billion U.S. dollars) in June, central bank data showed.

Specifically, the issuance of treasury bonds came in at 504.06 billion yuan last month, while that of local government bonds topped 1.93 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In June, financial bond issuance reached 967.46 billion yuan and corporate bond issuance stood at 1.17 trillion yuan. The issuance of asset-backed securities amounted to 44.68 billion yuan, while that of interbank deposit certificates hit 1.9 trillion yuan.

As of the end of June, outstanding bonds held in custody stood at 141.7 trillion yuan, the data showed.

