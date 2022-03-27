Home>>
China's bond market sees over 4 trln yuan issued in February
(Xinhua) 08:06, March 27, 2022
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The total bond issuance in China stood at 4.43 trillion yuan (about 697 billion U.S. dollars) last month, central bank data shows.
The issuance of treasury bonds reached 480 billion yuan, and the issuance of local government bonds came in at 507.1 billion yuan, data from the People's Bank of China shows.
In February, financial bond issuance stood at 724.1 billion yuan, and corporate bond issuance hit 751.84 billion yuan. The issuance of asset-backed securities totaled 4.5 billion yuan, and that of interbank deposit certificates reached 1.94 trillion yuan.
By the end of last month, outstanding bonds held in custody hit 136.3 trillion yuan, the data shows.
