Educators and scholars hold forum envisioning future of global education

People's Daily Online) 16:50, October 27, 2023

Huai Jinpeng, China's Minister of Education, delivers the opening speech at the plenary session of 24rd China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education in Beijing, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Held under the theme "Advance and Connect: Converging the Power of Education", the plenary session of the 24rd China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE) was held at the China National Convention Center on October 26, 2023.

The event drew educators, scholars, and representatives from different universities, institutions, and academia together to discuss the current situation as well as future development of global education.

Huai Jinpeng, China's Minister of Education, delivered the opening speech, emphasizing the irreplaceable value and significance of education in the transmission of culture, knowledge, and the creation of a better future.

He noted that China has always been committed to upholding and advancing its rich educational traditions, prioritizing education in its development strategy, and driving transformative changes in the field of education, steadily elevating its international influence.

Huai stressed the importance of cooperative win-win efforts, emphasizing that win-win cooperation is the surest way to success in launching major initiatives that benefit all.

"With unprecedented global changes, societal transformations, and historical developments unfolding, international cooperation in education is more essential than ever," he said. "It is important to consolidate development consensus."

Huai proposed strengthening education to drive comprehensive human development by improving policy communication and resource sharing. He emphasized education's role as a key driver of economic and social progress, highlighting the importance of innovation and adaptability to technological advancements, with a focus on talent development and scientific breakthroughs for high-quality development. He also called for the fostering education as a guiding force for global prosperity through cultural exchanges, international understanding, and cross-cultural communication, with the aim of advancing human civilization and creating a shared community for mankind.

The plenary session of the 24rd China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE) is held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on October 26, 2023. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, Chairperson of the Executive Board of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) delivered a speech via video, underlining the importance of maintaining a delicate equilibrium between the advantages of AI and the preservation of the human dimension in education.

"I am certain that the advantages of AI are valuable in both extraordinary and ordinary times. In essence, we must guarantee the preservation of the human dimension, our values, and the essence of education," she said, adding that education plays crucial role in nurturing human creativity, which technology cannot replicate.

Jahou S. Faal, the Secretary General of the Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa, praised the educational cooperation between China and Africa. She highlighted the shared recognition in both regions of the importance of promoting vocational education and fostering a sense of partnership.

During the plenary session, representatives worldwide provided insights into global education, encouraging further international people-to-people and educational exchanges.

Hosted by the China Education Association for International Exchange, CACIE 2023 encompasses over a hundred multilateral events, including plenary sessions, parallel forums, collaborative discussions, and an educational exhibition, which has drawn over 4,500 participants, including foreign and domestic education professionals, as well as embassy officials and corporate representatives from more than 60 countries and regions around the world.

