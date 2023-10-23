In pics: 7th Wudang Taichi Int'l Fellowship Competition in Hubei

Xinhua) 14:17, October 23, 2023

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Wudang Taichi International Fellowship Competition in Shiyan of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Wudang Taichi International Fellowship Competition in Shiyan of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Lucia Prandlova from Slovakia competes during the 7th Wudang Taichi International Fellowship Competition in Shiyan of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Participants perform Taichi during the opening ceremony of the 7th Wudang Taichi International Fellowship Competition in Shiyan of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Jacob Pinnik from the United States competes during the 7th Wudang Taichi International Fellowship Competition in Shiyan of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)