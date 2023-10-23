Home>>
China, Australia reach consensus on trade dispute settlement: MOC
(Xinhua) 13:35, October 23, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and Australia have reached consensus in terms of properly settling disputes of common concern, including the ones concerning wine and wind towers, under the framework of the World Trade Organization, a spokesperson for the Minsitry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.
Noting that China and Australia are important trade partners to each other, the spokesperson said China is willing to work with Australia to foster stable and sound development of bilateral economic and trade relations through dialogues and consultations.
