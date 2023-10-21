China-Australia economic, trade cooperation to benefit both countries, world: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:33, October 21, 2023

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian delivers a speech on the occasion of the Canberra Networking Day 2023 and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Australia China Business Council (ACBC) in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 18, 2023. Xiao said the development of China-Australia economic and trade cooperation would not only benefit the two countries and two peoples, but also benefit the region and the world. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

CANBERRA, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the development of China-Australia economic and trade cooperation would not only benefit the two countries and two peoples, but also benefit the region and the world.

In a speech delivered Wednesday on the occasion of the Canberra Networking Day 2023 and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Australia China Business Council (ACBC), Ambassador Xiao believed that bilateral cooperation would add certainty to development in an uncertain world.

Furthermore, he said China-Australia relations are at a crucial stage of stabilization and improvement, saying "we have gradually resumed the exchange of visits and contacts at various levels covering many fields, including diplomatic, economic, educational, parliamentary and sub-national exchanges, and we are making positive progress in our relationship."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's upcoming visit to China is expected to lay down a solid foundation for the bilateral relationship for decades, he added.

"This visit would be important for the two countries as our bilateral relations embark on the journey of another 50 years, and we expect this visit to lay down a solid foundation for a friendly and cooperative relationship between our two countries not only in the coming years, but coming decades," the ambassador said.

China and Australia established diplomatic relations on Dec. 21, 1972.

The Chinese envoy noted that China-Australia relations are mutually beneficial in nature, and cooperation between the two countries in the existing areas like mining, agriculture, education, tourism among others has been very productive and should be continued.

Looking to the future, the ambassador said China-Australia economic and trade cooperation enjoys broad prospects, highlighting cooperation in some of the new frontiers, adding that addressing climate change and developing clean energy are just two of the areas of great potential.

He said ACBC has played an important role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia in such areas, "as its birth 50 years ago coincided with the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, ACBC has been both a witness to and a contributor of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the past five decades."

"With the joint efforts from both sides, especially from the business communities of our two countries, I am sure that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia will definitely enjoy an even better future," Ambassador Xiao said.

The Canberra Networking Day, an ACBC's flagship event held annually at the Parliament House, is a unique forum for discussion of the Australia-China business relationship involving government, political and business leaders. This year's event is held between Tuesday to Thursday, themed "Net Zero Transition; Innovation; and the Digital Economy."

