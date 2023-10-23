1st Donghu Forum kicks off in Wuhan

Xinhua) 13:13, October 23, 2023

Students interact with staff members at the stand of Russia during the first Donghu Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The first Donghu Forum kicked off on Friday in Wuhan. The three-day forum showcases domestic and foreign achievements in science popularization and scientific innovation. Exhibitors from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries bring the public various science shows during the forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Students interact with staff members at the stand of the Netherlands during the first Donghu Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The first Donghu Forum kicked off on Friday in Wuhan. The three-day forum showcases domestic and foreign achievements in science popularization and scientific innovation. Exhibitors from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries bring the public various science shows during the forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Students interact with staff members at the stand of Russia during the first Donghu Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The first Donghu Forum kicked off on Friday in Wuhan. The three-day forum showcases domestic and foreign achievements in science popularization and scientific innovation. Exhibitors from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries bring the public various science shows during the forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A student interacts with a staff member at the stand of Thailand during the first Donghu Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The first Donghu Forum kicked off on Friday in Wuhan. The three-day forum showcases domestic and foreign achievements in science popularization and scientific innovation. Exhibitors from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries bring the public various science shows during the forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)