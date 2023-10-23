Chinese UN envoy calls for effective measures to promote immediate ceasefire between Palestine, Israel
UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday said that the Palestinian-Israeli situation is the most pressing issue, and a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue cannot be delayed.
The outbreak of fresh conflict shows that piecemeal crisis management is unsustainable, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).
China supports the League of Arab States and Arab countries in playing a leading role, he said, urging the United Nations and the Security Council to heed the call of Arab countries, strengthen coordination with regional mechanisms, work on the basis of international consensus, take effective measures to promote an immediate ceasefire and make every effort to ensure the safety of civilians in order to prevent an even deadlier humanitarian disaster.
The times call for unity and cooperation, without which effective responses to various global challenges will be impossible, said Zhang.
Photos
Related Stories
- Israel’s deepening attacks in Gaza likely to embroil more military forces into conflicts: experts
- Israeli forces mass near Gaza, Netanyahu issues warning to Hezbollah
- US inability to reconcile Israel-Palestine conflict highlights stuckness of existing global order
- China reaffirms two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestinian-Israeli conflict: special envoy
- Number of Palestinian fatalities exceed 3,785 with over 13,000 injuries
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.