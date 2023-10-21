Number of Palestinian fatalities exceed 3,785 with over 13,000 injuries

Xinhua) 10:17, October 21, 2023

A man stands inside a dwelling destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023. The number of Palestinian fatalities has exceeded 3,785, with over 13,000 individuals sustaining injuries since Oct. 7, said the health ministry in Gaza on Thursday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A boy stands on ruins of dwellings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023.

Women mourn for their relatives at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 20, 2023.

People stand on ruins of dwellings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023.

Boys mourn for their relatives at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 20, 2023.

People are seen at a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023.

People mourn the death of their relatives at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 20, 2023.

People are seen at a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023.

People are seen at a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 20, 2023.

People mourn the death of their relatives at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 20, 2023.

