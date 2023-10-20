Chinese vice president meets Tsinghua University advisors

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with representatives of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with representatives of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing on Thursday.

Han expressed appreciation for the advisors' longstanding care and efforts in supporting China's economic and educational development.

He said that while facing global challenges, all parties need to strengthen exchanges, enhance understanding, and build greater consensus, calling on the advisors to actively play their roles in promoting cooperation between China and the world in various areas and offer advice for Chinese modernization.

The advisors, led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, spoke highly of the Chinese government's commitment to reform and opening up and expressed willingness to enhance communication with China, increase investment in China and cooperation in areas including science, technology and new energy, carry out more academic exchanges, and contribute to Chinese modernization.

