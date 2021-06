Exhibition held in Tsinghua University Art Museum

Xinhua

People visit an exhibition in Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 3, 2021. Displaying a total of 158 modern designs, the exhibition named "100 Years of Design History: The Biagetti-Koenig Collection" is held in Tsinghua University Art Museum. The exhibition will last until August 25. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

