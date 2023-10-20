Annual renovation work of Potala Palace conducted in Tibet

Xinhua) 09:36, October 20, 2023

A worker paints the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A worker stirs the paint during an annual renovation of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

