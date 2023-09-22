Scenery of Banggong Co in Rutog County, SW China
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows the Banggong Co in Rutog County of Ngari Prefecture of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows herders grazing their livestock by the Banggong Co in Rutog County of Ngari Prefecture of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows livestock by the Banggong Co in Rutog County of Ngari Prefecture of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
