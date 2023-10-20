Inspirational tour across China: Bangladeshi news anchor calls for stronger Belt and Road cooperation

Israt Amin, a Bangladeshi anchor with Channel 24, called for increased cooperation within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting the transformative impact the BRI has had on her country.

"Bangladesh has experienced a lot of helpful things brought from China," Amin remarked. "I can say the BRI is most important for us, for Bangladesh, to develop our country day by day."

Amin lauded China's substantial assistance to Bangladesh, encompassing both economic support and infrastructure development. She emphasized the tangible progress these contributions have facilitated for her nation.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, Amin commended the BRI's role in bridging nations and their peoples. She expressed her conviction that the initiative will continue to generate positive outcomes, further solidifying the ties between countries and peoples.

"The BRI is a huge proposal for all the countries," she said. "They want to be connected to each other through social, cultural and economic involvement."

"I can say that the BRI has proven to be highly effective for us. I firmly believe that it will continue to do more for us, connecting countries and people culturally and economically," she said.

