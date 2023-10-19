3 children die after house fire in U.S. New Orleans

Xinhua) 13:46, October 19, 2023

HOUSTON, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Three children died following a house fire early Wednesday morning in eastern New Orleans, the largest city of the U.S. southern state of Louisiana, according to a report from local media outlet NOLA.

The mother of the three kids called 911 stating that their father intended to burn the house down.

New Orleans firefighters arrived at the scene and were told three kids were unaccounted for. They soon found two of them in front of the home.

A five-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were rescued from the home but died at a hospital. The body of a 3-year-old boy was also found dead inside the home.

The mother was reportedly on her way to the home and was not there when the fire started.

An investigation is underway.

