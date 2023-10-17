U.S.' decision to add Chinese entities to export control list exposes obsession with sanctions

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang.

On Oct. 6, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it would add certain Chinese companies to its export control "entity list," accusing them of "supporting Russia's defense industrial base."

"National security" has become a "catch-all excuse" for the U.S. to impose sanctions. In June of this year, the U.S. added several Chinese entities to its export control list, alleging that they were involved in activities such as "recruiting Western pilots to train Chinese military personnel" and "developing hypersonic weapons."

These actions taken by the U.S. lack any foundation in international law and have not received authorization from the U.N. Security Council. This represents unlawful unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" on Chinese companies.

The U.S. has consistently expanded the scope of national security and abused its national power to suppress Chinese companies, employing fair means or foul.

If the U.S. fails to rectify its wrongful actions and continues to recklessly undermine the global economic and trade order, as well as international trade rules, it will seriously jeopardize the collective interests of the international community and will ultimately face the consequences.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)