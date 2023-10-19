China's top political advisor meets Uzbek president

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Mirziyoyev is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, noted that the two countries share similar development philosophies and are good partners on the path toward modernization.

China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, uphold mutual support, solidarity and trust, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Wang said.

Mirziyoyev said his visit to China this time has yielded fruitful results, further enhanced mutual trust between Uzbekistan and China, and expanded mutually beneficial cooperation.

Attaching great importance to the eight major steps that China will take to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan will meticulously carry out research, collaborate with China to implement these steps and further promote innovative development and common prosperity.

