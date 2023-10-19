BRI carries forward ancient Silk Road's legacy, creates opportunities for peace and development: report

08:48, October 19, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a copy of the research report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) carries forward the legacy of the ancient Silk Road and creates new opportunities for fostering peace and development, says a research report on the Belt and Road development studies released Wednesday.

The report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," was issued by Xinhua Institute at a thematic forum on think tank exchange on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The current wave of anti-globalization and prophecies promoting the "end of history" are nothing more than dust on the scroll of human civilization, says the report.

The report points out that the BRI is reshaping the modern geographic space and material world while stimulating the intellectual growth of humanity. It aims to build a peaceful and harmonious common future through trust, cooperation, sharing opportunities and respecting individual differences.

In this sense, Belt and Road is not merely about concrete roads, but rather about the "Tao," which means nature's law of harmony. The BRI vision is a cause worthy of pursuit, according to the report.

The BRI is ushering in a new chapter in human history in which participating countries become intertwined and promote a shared future, says the report.

