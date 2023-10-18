China's services output up 6 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 16:06, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added services output went up 6 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

As the economy has returned to normalcy, the services sector, contact-based services in particular, has become the biggest beneficiary, Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the NBS, told a press conference.

Consumer spending on services saw rapid recovery in the first three quarters, with a surge in travel and dining activities, Sheng noted.

According to the NBS data, the value-added output of the catering and accommodation sectors expanded 14.4 percent year on year in the first nine months, and that of the information transmission, software and IT services sectors increased 12.1 percent.

The improved services consumption reflects the strengthened vitality of the country's broader economy, as well as the potential and vitality of consumption, Sheng said.

Wednesday's data also showed that in the January-August period, the combined business revenue of major services enterprises increased 7.2 percent from a year ago.

