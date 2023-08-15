Home>>
China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July
(Xinhua) 13:50, August 15, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's service production index went up 5.7 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
Contact-based service sector witnessed fast recovery, with the sub-index for accommodation and catering surging by 20 percent year on year.
The sub-index tracking the output of the information transmission, software and IT services climbed 11.2 percent, while that for financial services expanded 7.6 percent, according to the NBS.
In the first seven months, the index increased by 8.3 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's service outsourcing industry sees steady growth in H1
- China's service output up 6.4 pct in H1
- China's service outsourcing industry posts steady growth
- Financial services under China-Singapore connectivity initiative benefit more ASEAN members
- ILSTC Financial Services Consortium launched in China's Chongqing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.