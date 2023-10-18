China's resident nominal disposable income up 6.3 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 11:31, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 29,398 yuan (about 4,094.71 U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 6.3 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 5.9 percent from the previous year, 0.1 percentage points higher than that of the first half of the year.

The per capita disposable income for China's rural residents grew at a faster pace than that of the country's city dwellers in the period, said the NBS.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 39,428 yuan, up 5.2 percent in nominal terms and 4.7 percent in real terms, while per capita income in rural areas stood at 15,705 yuan, up 7.6 percent in nominal terms and 7.3 percent in real terms.

During the period, the median of the nationwide per capita disposable income was 24,528 yuan, a nominal growth of 5.4 percent year on year.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023.

