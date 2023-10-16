China-Laos, China-Vietnam int'l cold-chain freight trains begin operation

Xinhua) 16:15, October 16, 2023

KUNMING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- On Monday morning, two cold-chain freight trains carrying fruits and vegetables left southwest China's Yunnan Province for Laos and Vietnam respectively, marking the launch of international cold-chain train services on China-Laos, China-Vietnam routes.

The two maiden train trips, which began from Yanhe Station of Yuxi City, Yunnan, are expected to reach the Laos capital, Vientiane, and Vietnam's Lao Cai after about a day's trip.

Currently, one trip is scheduled daily from Kunming of Yunnan to Vientiane for the China-Laos international cold-chain freight train service, while one trip a week service is scheduled between Kunming and Lao Cai. The transport frequency of the services will be adjusted according to customer needs in the future, said the service operator, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The new cold-chain logistic services are expected to inject impetus into the common prosperity and high-level opening up along the railway routes, said Tao Qiang, deputy director of the company's cargo transport department.

