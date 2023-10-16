IOC approves double allocation of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:31, October 16, 2023

International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams speaks during the press conference after the first day of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, India, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

MUMBAI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics will be selected simultaneously next year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Sunday.

The decision was taken at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai after the IOC's Future Host Commission proposed for the double award of the Winter Games over concerns of the impact of climate change.

The IOC said on Friday two reports have shown that only 10 countries would be able to stage Winter Olympics by 2040, based on IOC requirements including average temperature and sustainability via existing venues.

So far France, Switzerland and Sweden have expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics, while Salt Lake City is interested in the 2034 edition, according to Future Host Commission chairman Karl Stoss. Japan's Sapporo has dropped its bid for 2030 earlier this week.

The 2026 Winter Games will be staged in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows the press conference after the first day of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, India. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows the press conference after the first day of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, India. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

(Web editor: Liang Jun)