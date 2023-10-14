People visit exhibition during World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in E China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:36, October 14, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows the exterior view of the main venue of the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit an exhibition during the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 13, 2023.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a model of the "Adora Magic City," China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, at an exhibition during the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit an exhibition during the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 13, 2023.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor takes photos of a Qiandong marine granary model at an exhibition during the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 13, 2023.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)