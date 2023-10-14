In pics: blooming jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a view featuring jacaranda trees in Pretoria, South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Barren land turns green with brothers' efforts to plant trees
- City mayor surprises Zhejiang school by delivering 26 large gingko trees
- Ancient ginkgo tree attracts visitors in central China
- Trees given 'ID cards' at Changchun University
- China's southernmost city to plant 500,000 trees
- Thousands of gingko trees add a touch of gold to the end of the fall
- New buildings encroach on protected trees in Hainan
- 'Love Tunnel' in Nanjing becomes a photography hot spot
- Horrible trees around world (3)
- Horrible trees around world (4)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.