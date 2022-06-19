Barren land turns green with brothers' efforts to plant trees

Xinhua) 13:42, June 19, 2022

Aerial photo shows a view of Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Aerial photo shows green hillside with trees planted by twin brothers Xu Zhigang and Xu Zhiqiang in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (L) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, chat under trees planted by themselves in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Aerial photo shows twin brothers Xu Zhigang and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, driving a tricycle to check the trees in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (L) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, remove weeds in the forest in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Xu Zhigang, 74, draws a picture at home in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (R) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, drive a tricycle to check the trees in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Xu Zhigang, 74, looks up to see the first tree he planted in 1968 in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)