Barren land turns green with brothers' efforts to plant trees
Aerial photo shows a view of Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Aerial photo shows green hillside with trees planted by twin brothers Xu Zhigang and Xu Zhiqiang in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (L) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, chat under trees planted by themselves in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Aerial photo shows twin brothers Xu Zhigang and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, driving a tricycle to check the trees in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (L) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, remove weeds in the forest in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Xu Zhigang, 74, draws a picture at home in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Twin brothers Xu Zhigang (R) and Xu Zhiqiang, 74, drive a tricycle to check the trees in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Xu Zhigang, 74, looks up to see the first tree he planted in 1968 in Zhangchuan Village of Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2022. Xu Zhigang and his twin brother Xu Zhiqiang have spent over 50 years voluntarily planting trees on barren hills on the Loess Plateau. More than 350 mu (about 23 hectares) of barren land have turned green with their plantation of tree seedlings. The brothers' efforts have not only helped create natural beauty but also improved local ecological environment. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Photos
Related Stories
- City mayor surprises Zhejiang school by delivering 26 large gingko trees
- Ancient ginkgo tree attracts visitors in central China
- Trees given 'ID cards' at Changchun University
- China's southernmost city to plant 500,000 trees
- Thousands of gingko trees add a touch of gold to the end of the fall
- New buildings encroach on protected trees in Hainan
- 'Love Tunnel' in Nanjing becomes a photography hot spot
- Horrible trees around world (4)
- Horrible trees around world (3)
- Horrible trees around world (2)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.