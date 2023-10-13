2023 University Presidents Forum held in Shenyang

People's Daily Online) 16:46, October 13, 2023

The 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and the 2023 University Presidents Forum are held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and the 2023 University Presidents Forum were held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Oct. 12.

Liaoning warmly welcomes talents from all walks of life to come for employment and entrepreneurship. It eagerly looks forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation with universities and sincerely hopes to create a bright future together with friends from all sectors, said Li Lecheng, governor of Liaoning Province.

In his speech, Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People’s Daily, expressed the hope of providing further intellectual support for the comprehensive revitalization of northeast China, especially in terms of talent revitalization, and to create a favorable public opinion atmosphere.

Wang Xinwei, Party chief of Shenyang city, expressed his hope that this event would enhance communication, foster exchanges of ideas, and encourage the sharing of wisdom among participants. He encouraged active knowledge sharing and the adoption of forward-thinking approaches, urging everyone to contribute suggestions to support the revitalization and development of Shenyang.

Guests participating in the 2023 University Presidents Forum pose for a group photo. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Guests from over 100 universities across the country engaged in discussions and exchanges on a wide range of topics such as leveraging the role of universities as the main force in basic research to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, enhancing the ability to cultivate top-notch innovative talents and comprehensively improving the quality of independent talent development.

An intelligent Q&A System for universities was jointly launched by People's Daily Online and People AI during the conference. The system is able to provide precise identification, multi-round interaction, consultation and complaint services, policy tracing, intelligent guidance, media feedback, intelligent form submission, and decision-making support functions for university faculty and students.

An intelligent Q&A System for universities is jointly launched by People's Daily Online and People AI during the conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Ten sessions of the University Presidents Forum, a national-level large-scale annual education forum, have been successfully held with the participation of over 600 university Party secretaries and presidents. It has become an annual event that fosters consensus and supports the reform and development of higher education in China.

The 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals attracts many job seekers. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals included 13 themed forums and the region's largest job fair that encompassed both domestic and international participants.

The conference reached over 400,000 university graduates through online and offline channels. It is expected to offer 150,000 jobs for job seekers from Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang provinces, as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)