University in Beijing unveils admissions notice through movable-type printing

People's Daily Online) 09:05, July 20, 2023

Beijing University of Technology in Beijing, capital of China, recently unveiled its admissions notice using movable-type printing. The admission letter is put in a box which presents a three-dimensional layout of the university's campus.

Beijing University of Technology's admissions letter.

The admissions letter conveys the university's best wishes to students.

Beijing University of Technology started to adopt the technology of movable-type printing to make admission letters in 2018. The printing machine used to make the admissions letters was produced in 1960, the year the university was founded.

It takes more than 10 complex procedures to make an admissions notice.

The movable-type printing machine used to print admissions notices. (Photo/China Youth Daily)

A movable-type printing machine prints college admissions notices for Beijing University of Technology in Beijing in 2018. (Photo/China Youth Daily)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)