Dangshan in E China's Anhui boasts thriving pear industry

People's Daily Online) 09:36, October 13, 2023

An aerial view shows a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Tao Tao)

Dangshan county in east China's Anhui Province is emerging as the "pear capital of the world."

According to recent data, at the end of 2022, the pear cultivation area in Dangshan spanned over 400,000 mu (26,666 hectares). Of this, 250,000 mu of land is dedicated to the cultivation of suli pears, or crisp pears, with over 60,000 pear trees aged for more than 100 years.

Dangshan offers optimal conditions for growing crisp pears, with its flat terrain, loose soil, defined seasons, concurrent rainfall and heat, plentiful sunshine, and an environment meeting all major criteria for pear cultivation.

"Dangshan is renowned for its production of high-quality, crisp pears," said Tang Ming, Party chief of Dangshan county. "The pears grown here exhibit a beautiful shape, a refreshing and crispy texture, a delightful melt-in-the-mouth experience, and high sugar content."

Wei Zunpeng picks pears at his orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Tao Tao)

In the late 1950s, Dangshan embarked on a sand control project. Recognizing the benefits of planting pear trees in sandy soil, the county developed horticultural farms and orchards along a former course of the Yellow River. Consequently, the cultivation of crisp pears thrived and expanded throughout Dangshan.

During the 1960s and 1970s, the cultivation of crisp pears in Dangshan saw significant growth, showcasing its capability to balance ecological and economic benefits. The pear planting expanse reached an impressive milestone of over 500,000 mu during this time.

Wei Zunpeng, a local from Liangli village in Liangli township of Dangshan, has devoted over 40 years to pear tree cultivation. With 20 mu of his land dedicated to pear farming, Wei's family depends on the fruit as their main source of income, drawing an annual revenue of 100,000 yuan ($13,709) from their pear harvest.

Liangli township is recognized as the cradle of the Dangshan crisp pear. Presently, 90 percent of Liangli village's land is committed to cultivating this variety of pear.

A view of a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Today, Dangshan county boasts nearly 1 million mu of continuous orchards, producing an annual yield of 910,000 tonnes of crisp pears. The brand value of Dangshan's crisp pear stands at 19 billion yuan[JB1] , with the total output value of the entire industry chain reaching 11 billion yuan.

Tourists enjoy pear picking at an orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

The county has developed a comprehensive fruit industry chain encompassing production, storage, canned processing, cold chain logistics, sales, and services.

A substantial investment of 432 million yuan has been dedicated to establishing a crisp pear industry cluster in Dangshan. This initiative includes the construction of standardized factories covering 17,183 square meters, renovation of existing factories spanning 5,300 square meters, installation of 10 new production lines, improvement of three existing production lines, and the creation of a fruit preservation cold storage facility with a capacity of 147,500 cubic meters.

Dangshan has established a national cold chain logistics base, which covers an area of 2,316 mu and has a storage capacity of 1.18 million cubic meters.

Photo shows a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

This facility has made significant contributions to the growth of the cold chain logistics sector, promoting the integration of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. It has also played a pivotal role in advancing rural development and increasing farmers' incomes.

As a result of these endeavors, Dangshan has risen as the foremost county in fruit processing across the nation. In 2022, the county attained an impressive output value of 630 million yuan, specifically from pear paste production.

Dangshan county boasts over 3,100 e-commerce companies, more than 60,000 online stores and micro-businesses, and employs over 150,000 individuals in e-commerce logistics and related sectors.

A farmer displays freshly picked pears at an orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Annually, the county produces upwards of 450,000 tonnes of canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juices, and beverages. These goods are exported to destinations including Japan, the U.S., Canada, and the European Union, generating annual sales revenue of over 3 billion yuan.

Dangshan is a major exporter of concentrated pear juice and pear pulp, supplying multinational food corporations like Nestle and PepsiCo. These products account for roughly 20 percent of global market share, earning annual export revenues of $50 million for the county.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)