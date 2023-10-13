18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions concludes

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) closes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Wang Xin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions closed on Thursday.

During the four-day meeting, amendments to the Chinese trade union constitution were adopted.

The congress elected new leadership for the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) and the 18th ACFTU Executive Committee that comprises 278 members.

It also passed a resolution on the report of 17th ACFTU Executive Committee.

