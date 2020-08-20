China's trade unions allocate 554 mln yuan for workers facing financial crunch

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) said Wednesday that a special fund of 554 million yuan (about 80.1 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated to help workers facing financial difficulties.

The fund would be used for families of workers in dire need and in areas that have a large population of workers, the ACFTU said in a circular.

Trade unions at local levels should enhance assistance for workers facing difficulties and support their livelihood including employment, children's education and vocational training.

The ACFTU stressed strengthening financial security and establishing a backup fund to ensure timely aid to workers.

Meanwhile, help for workers suffering from COVID-19 or affected by natural disasters should be strengthened while ensuring regular assistance is in place, the circular said.