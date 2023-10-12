Xi, North Macedonia's president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:10, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

In his message, Xi pointed out that over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and North Macedonia, the two sides have deepened mutual trust, renewed their traditional friendship and accumulated valuable cooperation experience in infrastructure, mutual learning of civilizations, health and other fields, having achieved fruitful results he deeply appreciates.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-North Macedonia relations and is willing to work with President Pendarovski to continuously strengthen political guidance and deepen mutual trust, friendship and cooperation, taking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to jointly work for a bright future of China-North Macedonia relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples, noted Xi.

Pendarovski said that over the past 30 years, the two sides have respected each other's strategic choices for development and maintained increasingly close cooperation in various fields.

The two countries share common interests and boast huge potential for cooperation. North Macedonia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China to promote common development and improve the well-being of the peoples, he added.

