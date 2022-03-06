We Are China

Great evening carnival celebrated in Strumica, North Macedonia

Xinhua) 10:34, March 06, 2022

Costumed revelers perform during the great evening carnival on the streets of Strumica, North Macedonia, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

