BRI paves way towards shared development, prosperity: white paper

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) not only provides a conceptual framework but also a practical roadmap for all nations to achieve shared development and prosperity, said a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future," expounded on the principles, concepts, objectives and visions of the initiative.

The BRI is founded on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, it said. The initiative emphasizes that all countries are equal participants, contributors and beneficiaries, and encourages economic integration, interconnected development, and the sharing of achievements.

The BRI is committed to open, green and clean cooperation towards inclusive and sustainable development. It has zero tolerance for corruption and promotes steady and high-quality growth, according to the white paper.

The document said that the BRI is a public road open to all, not a private path owned by any single party. The initiative embraces the global trend of green and low-carbon development, and clean governance is considered an intrinsic and necessary condition for its steady and sustained development.

The initiative pursues high standards, sustainability, and better lives by raising cooperation standard, investment effectiveness, supply quality, and development resilience, delivering real and substantive results for all participants.

The BRI takes a people-centered approach, with a focus on poverty eradication, job creation, and improvement of people's well-being to ensure that the benefits of cooperation reach all individuals, said the white paper.

Aiming to deepen understanding and trust, strengthen comprehensive exchanges, and ultimately achieve common development and shared prosperity, the BRI is a path to peace, prosperity, openness, innovation and social progress, it said.

