Interview: Chinese initiatives promote development, peace worldwide, says AL official

CAIRO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The global initiatives launched by China over the past decade, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have helped promote development, security and stability worldwide, a senior official of the Arab League (AL) told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Adel Al Asoomi, speaker of the Cairo-based Arab Parliament affiliated with the AL, described the BRI, launched by China 10 years ago, as an important initiative because it creates win-win partnerships and common interests among participating states.

"Common interests undoubtedly overcome the problems and difficulties that countries go through, which is why the Arab Parliament sees the BRI as a global initiative that will surely benefit all countries of the world," he said.

The initiative is welcomed by the AL, which represents all Arab states, he said, noting that China has undertaken mega-development projects in several Arab states under the BRI umbrella.

The Arab Parliament supports the initiative "because it has positive effects worldwide and brings the countries of the world closer," the Arab Parliament speaker told Xinhua.

China also launched in the past few years the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

"These initiatives have been welcomed by most countries of the world because they are positive and in favor of the international community," he said.

Highlighting the fact that Beijing's mediation has helped Saudi Arabia and Iran restore diplomatic ties after years of rift, the speaker said reconciliation between the two countries, both big, influential countries in the region, will "surely lead to positive results for the region and the world."

Leading a delegation of Arab parliamentarians, Al Asoomi visited Beijing in late August and met with senior Chinese legislators and other officials to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"The Communist Party of China (CPC) actually played an important role in China's development," said the Arab lawmaker, applauding the CPC's successful programs to eradicate absolute poverty in the giant Asian country.

"I sensed that the CPC is close to the people, not in words but in actions, programs and activities," he added, commenting on his latest visit to China.

During the visit, the Arab Parliament speaker voiced support for the Chinese global initiatives that seek to foster development and peace worldwide.

Amid increasing challenges facing the world, these initiatives "represent the opposite of wars, crises and problems and serve the international community in many ways," he said.

