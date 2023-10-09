Home>>
China to release white paper on Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:12, October 09, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of China will release a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future" at 10 a.m. Tuesday and hold a press conference.
