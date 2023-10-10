We Are China

Full text: The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future

Xinhua) 10:12, October 10, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future."

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)