Full text: The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future

(Xinhua) 10:12, October 10, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future."
Please see the attachment for the document.
