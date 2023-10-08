Israel evacuates communities near Gaza on 2nd day of escalation with Hamas

Xinhua) 20:59, October 08, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Israel was evacuating residents in communities in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the second day of battles with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

All civilians in the 24 communities adjacent to the security fence were asked to evacuate their homes immediately, the Israeli military said in a statement, noting the move follows "the operational situational assessment."

Hamas, which rules Gaza, launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday and Hamas militants breached in a massive attack on the communities near the border.

On Sunday afternoon, the Israeli security forces still had not gained full control in the south, with some gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas militants who infiltrated from Gaza continuing.

Israel responded with large-scale airstrikes. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Sunday that at least 313 Palestinians were killed in the blockaded enclave by the Israeli airstrikes, including 20 children. Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported the death toll among Israelis has reached 600, marking Hamas' deadliest attack on the country.

