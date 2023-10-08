UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza: official

Xinhua) 19:40, October 08, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least 20,000 Palestinians from various governorates of the Gaza Strip have been displaced to the schools belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a senior official said on Sunday.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the UNRWA media advisor, said in a press statement that "the displaced people, including women, children, and elderly people, headed to 44 UNRWA's schools."

He added that "28 schools only were equipped for sheltering the displaced people during the conflict times," expecting the number of displaced people to increase in the coming hours.

For the second day in a row, the coastal enclave has been witnessing a military escalation between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which rules Gaza, and the Israeli army.

