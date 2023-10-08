Road of Prosperity: A Xinjiang resident's life by the sea

People's Daily Online) 16:05, October 08, 2023

It was Aug. 7, 2023, the 326th day since Mahejiang started working at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base. As he focused on translating Russian and Kazakh letters, Mahejiang subtly pursed his lips and raised his thick eyebrows, forming an inverted Chinese character "八" (which means eight) on his forehead. Time seemed to freeze before him, but as the young man's fingertips floated over the keyboard, the Chinese words flowed smoothly and danced lightly across the computer screen.

When he spotted the reporters, he promptly stood up. "Hello! You are the reporters from Xinjiang!" A warm smile instantly graced Mahejiang's lips, and his Mandarin was so fluent that it was hard to believe he was from Kazakhstan. Glancing over his shoulder, he pointed to the enormous storage tank outside the window where the bold red words "Connecting the continental bridge, Sailing in the Pacific Ocean" stretched out beneath the vast blue sky, resembling outstretched arms.

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023, shows a reporter from the "Road of Prosperity—Belt and Road Reporting Project" interview team speaking with Mahejiang.

The way Mahejiang looked at us set him apart from the others. Alongside his friendliness, there was an extra quality that made people feel an immediate connection without quite knowing why. It wasn't until he smiled and said, "I was born in Toli county, Tacheng prefecture, in northwest China's Xinjiang," that we truly understood.

He was born at a time when Silk Road trade was surging. In the 1990s, China's reform and opening-up were in full swing, akin to a tidal surge at the Bhaktu Port in Tacheng. People from Kazakhstan and China on both sides of the port entered a golden age of cross-border trade.

"My uncle's family lived in Toli county, more than 100 kilometers away from Bhaktu Port. Back then, my uncle was involved in foreign trade, and his business was thriving. He invited my parents to come from Kazakhstan to China, where opportunities were abundant," recounted Mahejiang. In 1994, with the first cry, a little boy was born, and the first sky he saw was that of Toli county.

This bond continued throughout Mahejiang's childhood and adolescence. At the age of nine, his parents sent him back to Toli county for a year to attend primary school. "It was primarily to learn Chinese. My father believed that learning Chinese would be beneficial in the future, and he had great foresight!" Mahejiang reminisced.

Thus, Mahejiang's journey to China was like a seed planted in his heart, eventually blossoming into a magnificent flower. In 2013, at 19, the young man had no inkling that, much like his father's generation who had reaped the benefits of China's reform and opening-up, his life would undergo a profound transformation during another golden age of Silk Road trade. That year, President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, first proposed the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative in Mahejiang's homeland of Kazakhstan. Shortly after that, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base was formally established in Lianyungang City, situated at the eastern end of the Pacific Ocean. This marked the first project implemented after the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The deepening exchanges and cooperation between countries have opened new opportunities for countless ordinary people. "After completing my undergraduate studies, I came to Northwest A&F University to pursue my postgraduate degree. China and Kazakhstan have always shared a close economic and cultural bond, and I hoped to learn more," Mahejiang explained.

Once again, fate had brought him to China. "After graduating from Northwest A&F University, a friend of mine introduced me to the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base, saying that I could express my affection for both China and Kazakhstan here and feel at home. At that time, I didn't know much about Lianyungang, but I decided to come anyway. I was young, and I wanted to explore the world!"

"When I first arrived in Lianyungang, I was in awe. I had never seen such a massive harbor," Mahejiang recounted. He witnessed countless ships from various countries arriving at the port from the Pacific Ocean, millions of containers being loaded and unloaded, and the long China-Europe Railway Express trains whistling as they departed from the port. This was a sight he had never encountered before. The convergence of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in Lianyungang city made Mahejiang realize that he was living in a remarkable era. "I only have one life, and I don't want to miss this opportunity."

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023, shows Mahejiang translating documents. (Photo by Xinhua Daily Lianyungang Branch/Song Tao)

That was a young man's commitment to himself, and reality tested him every day. Mahejiang's daily responsibilities included handling various documents, translating correspondence, and logistics applications, among other tasks. Over the past decade, the trade volume of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base has steadily increased, and behind every piece of correspondence lay significant economic activity. These letters didn't come in small numbers but often in dozens. "There have been times when hundreds of pages of documents were piled up in front of me, and the translation workload was immense. Fortunately, my Chinese colleagues have taken excellent care of me. They were there for me during my most challenging moments!" Mahejiang smiled again, saying, "Now, I genuinely enjoy working here."

In recent years, the successful establishment and operation of the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Frontier Cooperation Center, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base, and the Horgos Special Economic Zone have significantly enhanced the connectivity between China and Kazakhstan. "During my last visit to my home country, I noticed an increasing number of Chinese vehicles on the streets of Kazakhstan, and more Chinese companies have established a presence there," mentioned Mahejiang, adding that his brother works for a Chinese company in Kazakhstan.

As for Mahejiang himself, he is thoroughly enjoying his life and work in China. "Every day in China is a valuable experience for me, which I will definitely cherish, and if I can, I hope to stay for a long time," Mahejiang said with a smile.

"If you are so fond of China, why not consider marrying someone from China?"

"Sounds like a good suggestion."

