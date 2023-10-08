S.Korea, Bahrain split weightlifting golds at Hangzhou Asiad

HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Park Hye-jeong from South Korea collected gold in the women's +87kg weightlifting, while Gor Minasyan of Bahrain took a dominant win in the men's +109kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

20-year-old Park, a silver medalist in the women's +87kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships this May, lifted 125kg in the snatch and 169kg in the clean and jerk for a total 294kg.

"I didn't expect to win gold, because it was very stressful," said Park, adding that she had prepared a lot for the Asiad.

Park's compatriot Son Young-hee took silver in the same category, lifting 124kg in the snatch and 159kg in the clean and jerk for a total 283kg. Duangaksorn Chaidee of Thailand came third with 275kg.

China's Li Wenwen, who set three new Olympic records en route to a gold medal in the women's +87kg category at the Tokyo Olympic Games, had withdrawn from the Asian Games due to an elbow injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the World Championships in Riyadh last month, and her absence left China with 13 weightlifters at Hangzhou.

28-year-old Minasyan, silver medalist in the men's +105kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics, clinched gold in the men's +109kg at the Asiad, lifted 212kg in the snatch and 245kg in the clean and jerk for a total 457kg, setting new Asian Games records in the snatch, the clean and jerk and total.

Ali Davoudi of Iran, silver medalist in the men's +109kg at the Tokyo Olympics, took silver in the same category, lifting 192kg in the snatch and 234kg in the clean and jerk for a total 426kg. Rustam Djangabaev of Uzbekistan took bronze with 423kg.

During the weightlifting competition at the Asiad, DPR Korea flexed their muscles by pocketing six golds and setting six world records.

Chinese weightlifters collected five golds, three silvers and one bronze. Indonesia, South Korea and Bahrain secured one gold each, as the weightlifting competition concluded on Saturday.

